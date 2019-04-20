

The Canadian Press





One person died when a road was washed away by flood waters in Outaouais on Saturday morning.

FATAL ACCIDENT : A road was washed during the night because of the spring flooding in the @MuniPontiac and a vehicle fell into the creek. Accident under investigation, more details to come #policemrc pic.twitter.com/1SpSkLJaKY — PoliceMRCdesCollines (@Police_MRC) April 20, 2019

According to police, when the road collapsed a vehicle fell into the stream. The victim's identity was not made available. Public security in Collines-de-l'Outaouais has been in a state of heightened alert since 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

With water levels rising, the number of homes evacuated in Rigaud grew to 68 by Saturday morning.

In Beauceville, 38 homes were flooded but officials said some residents were able to return to their homes after authorities checked the premises.

In Laval, five sandbag loading sites were put in place, with more thn 1,500 addresses threatened by flooding.

Distribution of sandbags in the Outaouais region began at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Environment Canada issued rain warnings for several areas of Trois-Rivieres, as well as in Estrie.

On Friday the federal government said they would be sending aid to regions of Quebec that are in danger, including the deployment of the Armed Forces.