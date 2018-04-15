

The Canadian Press





One person is dead and four others are injured in a collision between two vehicles in St-Valentin on Saturday night.

At around 8:00 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was driving in the wrong lane on 3e-Ligne Rd. Police said they haven’t determined what caused her to veer into oncoming traffic.

Her vehicle collided head-on with a van. The four people in the van – a man, woman and two young children – all suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

According to Surete du Quebec officials, weather conditions were good at the time of the crash and the road was dry with no construction. No evidence of braking was detected, which could imply excessive speed.