MONTREAL -- Quebec's police watchdog unit is investigating a hit-and-run involving the death of a 79-year-old woman during a police intervention in Riviere-des-Prairies on Tuesday.

According to the Bureau of Independent Investigators, the incident occurred during an SPVM traffic radar operation, when a vehicle was detected speeding.

A police officer signalled for the driver to stop.

The driver, seen in a white hatchback, didn't stop.

The officer began pursuing the vehicle and the driver lost control, striking a pedestrian on Rita Levi Montalcini Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and police officers found the vehicle had been reported stolen.

"It was scary," one resident told CTV News. "I have two kids."

"This poor lady was just walking down the street and got hit by a car."

Six BEI investigators are searching the stolen vehicle to uncover more details about the event.

Watch the video below for a view of the scene

-- With files from CTV News Reporter Billy Shields