

The Canadian Press





A man has died after two pickup trucks collided head-on near Low, in western Quebec.

SQ officers were called early Sunday morning and found two trucks that had slammed into each other on Highway 105 in the Outaouais region.

The 30-year-old driver of one the pickups was taken to hospital without vital signs and pronounced dead.

The man is from Senneterre, in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue area.

One of the two occupants in the other truck was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other person was treated on the scene.

Sgt. Claude Denis says police are looking into whether speed or reckless driving were factors in the crash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2019.