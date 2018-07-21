One dead after double stabbing near Chinatown: four arrested
The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Viger Avenue - where an argument between several people degenerated for reasons that are still unknown, according to police. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 8:50AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 21, 2018 1:14PM EDT
Two men in their twenties were stabbed overnight near Chinatown early Saturday morning - one fatally, according to Montreal Police.
One man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday morning.
Four suspects were apprehended after the assault.
Police say the other victim will likely survive his injuries, although serious.
The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Viger Avenue - where an argument between several people degenerated for reasons that are still unknown.
Four people were arrested - two men, and two women.
It is the 15th homicide in Montreal this year.
Latest Montreal News
- One dead after double stabbing near Chinatown: four arrested
- Woman's body found in fire on St-Timothée St. downtown
- Quebec pilot project will introduce sexual education to daycare-aged kids
- Ritz Bits cracker sandwiches recalled over Salmonella worries
- Coroner to investigate drowning of teenaged kayaker in Beaconsfield