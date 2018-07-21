

CTV Montreal





Two men in their twenties were stabbed overnight near Chinatown early Saturday morning - one fatally, according to Montreal Police.

One man succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Saturday morning.

Four suspects were apprehended after the assault.

Police say the other victim will likely survive his injuries, although serious.

The incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Viger Avenue - where an argument between several people degenerated for reasons that are still unknown.

Four people were arrested - two men, and two women.

It is the 15th homicide in Montreal this year.