The event is called "One Day for Kids"

It will be held August 24th, 2019 at Vanier College - 821 Avenue Sainte-Croix, Saint-Laurent, QC H4L 3X9 - from 10h30-14h00.

For 7 years the event "One Day for Kids" aims to offer a day of recognition and fun through activities and games that promote the physical, emotional, intellectual and social development of our children. The children's event carries fun and free activities to give them a day of joy and fun ● games ● theater ● zumba for kids ● shows ● music ● food ● fun activities with superheroes and princesses ● school supplies ● prizes, gifts and surprises

each year we want to show values in the hearts of children so that they can put them into practice in society. Thus, while having fun with our activities. We have worked values such as: ● love ● honesty ● friendship ● respect.

We are the Maria Luisa de Moreno International Foundation. For any further information contact: montreal.ca@marialuisafoundation.org - canada@marialuisafoundation.org - comm.mtl@marialuisafoundation.org

Webpage: https://www.fundacionmarialuisa.org/en-ca