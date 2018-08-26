

CTV Montreal





Montreal police used tear gas to disperse a large crowd that vandalized a section of St-Laurent Blvd. on Saturday night.

At 8:30 p.m., police received calls about an overcrowded reception hall near Mont-Royal.

Police found a large group inside and outside the hall, with ages varying between 14 and 18-years-old.

Several members of the crowd began turning garbage cans over, starting fires in the cans and tearing up tents and booths set up along the pedestrian-only street.

Police got the situation under control by 11:30 p.m.

One 16-year-old boy was arrested and faces charges of assaulting a police officer and arson.