One arrested as unruly crowd vandalizes portion of St-Laurent Blvd.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 12:39PM EDT
Montreal police used tear gas to disperse a large crowd that vandalized a section of St-Laurent Blvd. on Saturday night.
At 8:30 p.m., police received calls about an overcrowded reception hall near Mont-Royal.
Police found a large group inside and outside the hall, with ages varying between 14 and 18-years-old.
Several members of the crowd began turning garbage cans over, starting fires in the cans and tearing up tents and booths set up along the pedestrian-only street.
Police got the situation under control by 11:30 p.m.
One 16-year-old boy was arrested and faces charges of assaulting a police officer and arson.