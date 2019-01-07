

CTV Montreal





The man who anonymously donated hundreds of bicycles to needy children in Montreal has been laid to rest.

For decades, ‘Bikeman’ kept his true identity a secret – until after his death over the weekend, when it was revealed.

‘Bikeman’ was businessman Avrum (Avi) Morrow, a renowned philanthropist and Order of Canada member.

Friends and family packed Paperman's funeral home on Monday to bid a fond farewell to Morrow, a wealthy businessman who founded Avmor in 1948, a company providing environmentally-friendly cleaning solutions.

Meantime, Morrow spent 33 years giving away more than 1,700 new bicycles, helmets, and locks to the city’s less fortunate through Sun Youth.

When Morrow would see the smiles on children’s faces, it brought him back to his childhood, said Sid Stevens, a co-founder of Sun Youth.

“When he was growing up he couldn't afford a bike, and he was able to get his parents to get him an old Raleigh bike, and he would shine the spokes with toothpicks. So it meant a lot to him. So he felt it was important that you give back to the community because he's done well in life,” said Stevens.

The bikes were given away on Morrow’s birthday, but Bikeman was nowhere to be found during the ceremony.

“He didn't want the attention. He always felt and he always taught us that generosity is about giving,” said Paul Goldin, the vice-president of Avmor. “He didn't want the accolades or anything like that he also didn't want the attention.”

Beyond Sun Youth, he supported several other charitable causes.

“He gave to so many different charities,” said Goldin. “It was rare that somebody would come to him and get a no. He really believed in giving.”

Morrow commissioned hundreds of pieces of art from local artists and even converted Avmor’s previous company headquarters in Old Montreal into an art museum.

He also donated to McGill, Concordia, and the University of Ottawa.

He died Saturday at age 93.