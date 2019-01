Date, time, address :

Wednesdays from Wednesdays from February 6th, 2019 to March 20th, 2019, 6:30-8:30pm

Westmount YMCA, 4585 Sherbrooke Street West, Westmount, QC, H3Z 1E9

Description :A seven-week sharing and learning group for survivors of suicide loss

Contact info :

Nelly Martinez

514-933-0292

z.martinez@mcgill.ca

www.facebook.com/sevenweekprogramforsurvivorsofsuicideloss