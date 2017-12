The Canadian Press





Quebec’s police will out on the roads in force, keeping an eye out for New Year’s party-goers who get behind the wheel after drinking.

Between Nov. 30 and Jan. 3, patrollers have looking out for impaired drivers as part of Operation VACCIN.

In an assessment issued in mid-December, police reported arresting 300 drivers, a decrease of 50 per cent from the same period last year.

Drunk driving is among the leading causes of accidents in Quebec. Between 2011 and 2015, alcohol-related crashes accounted for an average of 130 fatalities, 310 serious injuries and 1,800 mild injuries each year.