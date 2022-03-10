Omicron eats into Transat sales as fuel costs rise, but summer bookings look bright

Transat A.T. Inc. felt the pain of the Omicron variant last quarter, but saw bookings rebound as COVID-19 measures eased, leaving the tour operator's CEO "cautiously optimistic" but wary of skyrocketing fuel prices.

Between mid-December and mid-January, cancellations outpaced bookings as the new coronavirus strain mushroomed, reversing an upward sales trend through the fall. The swerve forced the company to cancel 30 per cent of its January flights and prompted a $114-million net loss in the quarter ended Jan. 31, a drop of 89 per cent from losses a year earlier.

But reservations began to climb again seven weeks ago, said chief executive Annick Guerard.

In fact, bookings during the week of Feb. 15 -- when the federal government announced it would roll back testing and self-isolation restrictions and lift its advisory against international travel -- exceeded those from the same period in 2019.

While flight capacity now sits just below half of pre-pandemic levels, by this summer Transat expects to operate at 90 per cent of its 2019 capacity as ticket sales ramp up, with eight fewer aircraft to allow for higher fleet utilization.

"We remained convinced from the start that this Omicron wave was a bump in the road and not something that was there to last. We have certainly taken a hit for the winter, but we are confident that our summer will still unfold as we had initially planned," Guerard told analysts Thursday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago, which she called an "inconceivable attack," has not impacted bookings to Europe.

But sanctions and import bans on Russian oil have helped push fuel prices to record highs, directly affecting airlines.

Guerard said Transat is "adapting" its pricing structure in response, and noted its long-range A321neo jetliners will be critical for cost savings on its 69 transatlantic routes this summer.

Chief financial officer Patrick Bui said Transat may consider fuel hedging -- when airlines agree to purchase oil in the future at a predetermined price.

"It is obviously very volatile," he said. "Now we are currently unhedged, but that may change in the future."

On Thursday, Transat reported a net loss attributable to shareholders in its first quarter totalling $114.3 million or $3.03 per diluted share, compared with a loss of $60.5 million or $1.60 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to $202.4 million, up from $41.9 million.

On an adjusted basis, Transat says it lost $2.53 per share for the quarter, compared with an adjusted loss of $2.89 per share for the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts had predicted adjusted losses of $2.38 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.