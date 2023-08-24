Olympian teaches adults to skate at first-of-its-kind event in Montreal

Olympic silver medalist Elizabeth Manley hit the ice in Montreal on Thursday for Skate Canada’s first-ever adult training camp.

Over 600 people signed up for the event with the former professional figure skater.

“You’re never too old. You really are never too old. Age is just a number. It really is,” said Manley.

Some participants in the three-day camp say they were inspired after watching their kids skate from the sidelines.

