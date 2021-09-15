MONTREAL -- Olymel will permanently close its pork processing plant in Henryville, Montérégie, but assures that the 29 employees who work there will be offered new positions in another facility in the region.

Olymel management announced the news to employees on Wednesday morning, before making a public announcement in the afternoon. The plant will close on November 12.

A total of 29 jobs will be eliminated as a result of this closure, but "Olymel wants all 29 employees [...] to be able to remain with the company in its other establishments in the region and will make every effort to do so," stated Olymel's president and CEO Réjean Nadeau in a press release.

The company explains that it made this decision after "carefully" evaluating its capacities and needs in the production sector.

"We have come to the conclusion that the company already has the necessary facilities elsewhere to meet the demands of our customers. The costs associated with continuing the current operations of the Henryville plant would not have allowed this facility to achieve profitability," added Mr. Nadeau.

The plant has been owned by Olymel since January 2020.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 15, 2020.