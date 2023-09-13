Olymel announces plant closure in Quebec affecting more than 300 workers
Olymel is closing its plant in Princeville in the Centre-du-Quebec region. The decision affects the livelihood of 301 workers.
The plant will cease operations on Nov. 10, the pork and poultry producer announced in a press release late Wednesday. Olymel said it would allow some employees to relocate within the company.
Olymel has been undergoing restructuring for the past two years as the Quebec pork industry deals with a crisis, notably due to a decline in exports.
Wednesday's decision comes a few months after Olymel announced the closure of its Vallee-Jonction plant, which employed nearly 1,000 workers. This was the company's fifth closure in the space of a few months.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2023.
