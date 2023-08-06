Olivier Bolduc will run with Quebec Solidaire in Jean-Talon byelection

Court reporter Olivier Bolduc will be Quebec Solidaire’s (QS) candidate in Quebec City’s Jean-Talon riding for the upcoming by-election.

None of the other parties have announced a candidate to replace CAQ MNA Joelle Boutin. The government has six months to decide on the date of the by-election, the riding’s fourth since 2008. The election is expected to cost $585,000.

On Sunday afternoon, some 60 QS members attended the nomination meeting held at Laval University's Pub Universitaire. A total of 125 people voted, according to the party. Bolduc was one of two candidates vying for the spot, going up against Christine Gilbert, a professor in accounting.

On July 25, The Canadian Press revealed the contents of an internal memo that “strongly” encouraged QS members to choose a female candidate.

Several former QS candidates and supporters had also indicated to The Canadian Press that they would have rathered see a woman candidate. Some had even suggested that Olivier Bolduc should forfeit the race.

“It is important to have ... more women, especially for a feminist party, and in addition, I also have skills that will be extremely useful to QS,” said Gilbert in an interview on Sunday.

Gilbert, who holds a doctorate in accounting, advertised herself to the party as a “unifying” candidate and a “left-wing accountant,” ready to confront the National Assembly’s “neoliberal vision.”

For his part, Bolduc centred his experience as a candidate who has run in five campaigns so far. He was previously the QS candidate in the riding of Chutes-de-la-Chaudière in 2014 and 2018, then in Jean-Talon in 2019 and 2022.

“If Christine Gilbert were elected MNA in Jean-Talon this fall or this winter, it would not solve the problems of the status of women in Quebec all at once. You have to be careful not to fetishize these things,” he said in an interview.

Olivier Bolduc is applauded by Quebec Solidaire co-leaders Manon Masse and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois after he wins the party's nomination the next by-election in the riding of Jean-Talon at the Universite Laval in Quebec City August 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

During an exchange with Gilbert in the afternoon, he conceded that it was necessary to “take the necessary means to make room for women,” adding, “it is not enough to draft rights in charters, or in laws -- it takes action.”

“A trust has been established between the citizens and me. ... I will not disappoint you,' he said, addressing the crowd during his acceptance speech.

The QS caucus has not achieved gender parity. It currently has four women and eight men. At their caucus meeting last February, QS members voted for a proposal calling for a means to promote female candidates in future elections.

QS Parliamentary Leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois congratulated Bolduc on his victory Sunday. He acknowledged that the nomination could be disappointing for some, but said that “Olivier is a fighter.”

“He is a guy who knows the riding like the back of his hand. I think this is the profile that the people of Jean-Talon are looking for,” he said. “They want a guy who is tireless, who cares about Jean-Talon, who is there for the right reasons.”

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 6, 2023