    • Oldest rock on Earth on display at Parc Safari

    The oldest rock ever discovered on Earth. It is dated at roughly 4.3 billion years. (Parc Safari)
    Parc Safari is displaying the oldest rock on Earth in its Discovery Pavilion.

    Quebec geologists discovered the rock near the shores of Hudson Bay roughly ten years ago. It is dated at nearly 4.3 billion years old, surpassing the previous oldest rock on Earth, discovered in Australia.

    The rock will be a key part of an exhibition at Parc Safari that aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the past 13 billion years, from the universe's formation to the present day.

    "Our exhibition, based first and foremost on this evolution of the universe -- the Big Bang to today -- leaves people with a timeline showing how, initially, hydrogen and helium became some 100, 200 different minerals," Parc Safari president Jean-Pierre Ranger said.

    The pavilion outlines technological advancements throughout the universe's history and aims to explain the growing threats brought by too much advancement to many species, including humans.

    Ranger hopes that the rock will add more weight to the exhibition and entice visitors to view the endangered species section, which outlines the threats many animals face.

    "This exhibit, based on minerals to start with, is just a visual demonstration that can enlighten discussions," he said. "You have to be conscious of this and in some way contribute to maybe helping development in a harmonious way."

