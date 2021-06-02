MONTREAL -- Starting Thursday night, the Old Port site will be closed after midnight.

The announcement came on the Old Port's Twitter account. According to the tweet, the site will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. “until further notice.”

No reason for the closure was given.

Dear visitors,

Please note that, starting Thursday, June 3 and until further notice, activities on the Old Port site will be shut between midnight and 6am. Thank you for your cooperation. We look forward to seeing you at the Old Port! pic.twitter.com/9JyaPbAEVa — Vieux-Port Montréal - Old Port of Montréal (@vieuxportmtl) June 2, 2021

Old Montreal has been the site of some recent violence. Following the Canadiens win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, a 19-year-old male was stabbed and 18-year-old woman was shot in the foot.

Police said both victims were expected to recover.