Old Port to close at midnight for indefinite future starting Thursday
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 8:36PM EDT
The Old Port of Montreal is seen in this undated photo. (Yoav Lerman / Flickr)
MONTREAL -- Starting Thursday night, the Old Port site will be closed after midnight.
The announcement came on the Old Port's Twitter account. According to the tweet, the site will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. “until further notice.”
No reason for the closure was given.
Old Montreal has been the site of some recent violence. Following the Canadiens win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, a 19-year-old male was stabbed and 18-year-old woman was shot in the foot.
Police said both victims were expected to recover.