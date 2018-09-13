Name of the event: Oktoberfest Montreal

Date, Time & Address of the event -September 22nd, 6pm, Jetée Alexandra in the Old Port

A short description of the event: Enjoy a traditional Oktoberfest evening in a tent-like setting, being

entertained by Schuhplattler dancers, listening to a Bavarian band, eating authentic German fare, hoisting a beer and dancing the night away, all in support of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Alexander von Humboldt German International School.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: The Friends of AvH are hosting the event. Please contact Ina Hillebrand at avhfriends@avh.montreal.qc.ca for more information.