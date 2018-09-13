Featured Video
Oktoberfest Montreal
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 8:40AM EDT
Name of the event: Oktoberfest Montreal
Date, Time & Address of the event -September 22nd, 6pm, Jetée Alexandra in the Old Port
A short description of the event: Enjoy a traditional Oktoberfest evening in a tent-like setting, being
entertained by Schuhplattler dancers, listening to a Bavarian band, eating authentic German fare, hoisting a beer and dancing the night away, all in support of the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Alexander von Humboldt German International School.
Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: The Friends of AvH are hosting the event. Please contact Ina Hillebrand at avhfriends@avh.montreal.qc.ca for more information.