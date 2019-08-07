

CTV Montreal Staff





The town of Oka wants federal and provincial governments to halt a potential land transfer to neighbouring Kanesatake, and the RCMP deployed to the area, as tensions simmer between the two communities.

At a meeting Tuesday, the Oka town council passed three resolutions meant, in the council’s words, to “bring order back to the Mohawk First Nation.”

The council repeated that it was not seeking confrontation, but that it would like public hearings over the proposed land transfer from local businessman Grégoire Gollin to the Indigenous community.

Oka mayor Pascal Quevillon harshly criticized Gollin’s proposed “ecological gift” complaining that his town will be surrounded by cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops and dumpsites if the town is not consulted.

Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon demanded an apology for the remarks and said talks are off between the two communities until he gets one. He also warned that such words recall “the ghost of 1990 and a mistrust of each other.”

Tuesday, Quevillon derided possible compensation Ottawa may give to the Kanesatake Mohawks to annex lands they want near Oka, and that Oka wants to see exactly what lands Gollin had in mind to transfer.

The Oka mayor said an RCMP presence is needed in Kanesatake to re-establish peace and allow the two communities to work together for economic development.

It was the first council meeting since the war of words between the two leaders began last month.

The situation has revived thoughts of 1990’s Oka Crisis, and both leaders have said they do not want a repeat of a situation that led to the 78-day standoff between the Mohawks and Quebec and Canada.