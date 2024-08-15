Oil spill in Montreal: Police search for source of pollution

The City of Montreal has asked the police to look into how 1,000 litres of motor oil ended up in the sewage system.

On July 11 and 25, a toxic mixture of 19,000 litres of oil and water was discovered on the banks of the Rivière des Prairies.

"Information gathered to date indicates that both incidents are linked to a single motor oil spill in the storm sewer system," city officials note.

Initial analysis has shown that the spill took place between June 27 and July 10 in the storm drain on du Tricentenaire Boulevard.

Officials from both the city and the borough say they are working hard with the Coast Guard, the Department of Public Health (DRSP), and Urgence-Environnement (U-E) to make sure that residents in the area are not affected.

"Every effort is being made to find the source of contamination," said Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles Mayor Caroline Bourgeois. "This act, which we consider to be serious and harmful to the environment, must not go without consequences."

The city notes that more than 160 inspections have taken place at commercial and industrial sites to detect any signs of spillage or leak.

"The river is our jewel, and we want to make sure that, accidental or not, this kind of spill never happens again," said Marie-Andrée Mauger, City of Montreal executive committee member responsible for the environment and ecological transition.

Bylaw 2008-47 states that it is forbidden to release the following contaminants into a wastewater treatment facility:

Liquids containing explosive or flammable materials, such as gasoline, fuel oil, naphtha and acetone;

Persistent non-biological pesticides;

Ash, sand, earth, straw, sludge, metal residues, glue, glass, pigments, dishcloths, towels, animal waste, wool, fur and wood residues;

Dyes, stains or liquids that cannot be treated by municipal facilities;

Liquids containing materials assimilated to hazardous materials;

Liquids or substances with an acid or alkaline reaction liable to damage a wastewater treatment facility;

Pathogenic micro-organisms or pharmaceutical substances;

Radioactive substances;

Sludge and liquid from septic tanks or chemical toilet systems;

Substances containing dioxins.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Montreal police.