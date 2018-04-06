

CTV Montreal





After roughly 30 years of promises, the long-rumoured extension to the metro’s blue line is expected to get the official go-ahead next week.

According to sources in city hall, the announcement will be made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

The project, which will cost an estimated $3.9 billion, will receive funding from all three levels of government.

The extension will include five new stations which will roughly line up with Jean-Talon Blvd. The new stops will be at Pie-IX, Viau, Langelier and Anjou.

The initial estimated budget for the project, released in 2013, was $1.5 billion. The extension of the Orange Line into three Laval stations, which included work under the Riviere-des-Prairies, cost $800 million.