MONTREAL -- Ensemble Montreal is calling on the city to postpone residential and commercial taxes for months while the province’s curfew forces businesses to shutter at 7:30 p.m.

The party is asking the city to adopt a motion to push March payments to June, and June payments to September.

The official opposition party leader Lionel Perez said it’s “the right thing to do,” in a recent release announcing the demands.

"Postponing tax payments is the right thing to do if we want to remove significant financial stress from Montrealers and small businesses already hit hard by the pandemic and now by the curfew," said Perez.

Under Quebec’s curfew rules, depanneurs and grocery stores have to close at 7:30 p.m. Restaurants have to shut access to the public but can continue delivering food and alcohol into the night.

All non-essential businesses, like cinemas, salons, and spas, are closed. Stores are also not allowed to sell non-essential products, like books and toys.

It would be the second time taxes get delayed, after the Plante administration pushed June payments to September last year, following an earlier request from the official opposition.

Montreal’s unemployment rate sits at 8.1 per cent, compared to 5.9 per cent in February, according to Ensemble Montreal’s finance spokesperson Alan DeSousa.

"It is not because a business is closed that its rent, insurance and electricity become free as if by magic," said Chantal Rossi, city councillor for the Ovide-Clermont distric in Montreal North.

The motion will be debated at the municipal council on Jan. 25, 2021.