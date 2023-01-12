Officer testifies in case of New York couple kidnapped and smuggled into Quebec

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, an SQ spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

opinion | Don Martin: The plane truth behind so much holiday misery becomes a blame game

The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

