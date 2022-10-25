October heat could break temperature records in Montreal this week

A sunny day in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday, May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A sunny day in Montreal's Old Port on Sunday, May 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon