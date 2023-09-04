Nutritionist gives tips on packing healthy lunches for students
For many parents, back to school means back to the age-old dilemma: what to pack for the kids to eat?
Class is now in session and registered dietitian Janice Cohen is schooling parents on proper child nutrition that your little ones will love.
"We want them participating, we want them concentrating, and focusing. So sending them out with healthy meals and snacks, everything they need to go off on their first day," said Cohen.
Our lesson begins with healthy snacks that are filling and that's why the right food combinations are important.
"I would combine each snack with the proper amount of protein and carbohydrates. For example, some fruit and some cheese or crackers and cheese, we can do yogurt drinks for kids who are in a rush, dried fruit, and seeds. So there's any myriad of ways of combining foods to make them stay in your system longer, which will make the kids full longer until they can get to their next meal," said Cohen.
Here's the lowdown on lunchtime:
"We give them a carbohydrate platform, and we give them a protein. So that platform could be rice or leftover pasta, or it can be a bread-type option. If it's a bread, for fillers, you've got your standard, tuna, turkey, chicken, and you have your vegan options too."
Another way to get your child excited about what they're eating is to elevate a basic sandwich.
"It's one thing to give them a healthy lunch, and it's another thing to get them to eat it and keep them interested in what you're offering. So leftover vegetables, leftover taco filling, these go great in a sandwich, they're colourful, they're crunchy, they taste good, and the preparation is less because you've done it, and we also reduce food waste," the dietitian said.
If your little one is a picky eater, the solution might be easier than you think.
"Some kids prefer really cold foods as opposed to room temperature foods. So insulated lunch boxes and water bottles are great. Also, consider the size of what you're providing a kid, so smaller sandwich options are great. Also, a softer bread option, if it's too hard for their teeth, they're unlikely to eat it."
For pre-packaged snacks, Cohen advises we pay attention to the labels.
"What you're looking to avoid is excessive sodium, especially with snacks like crackers, and you want to watch out for calories per portion size."
Involving your child in the lunch packing process sets up great habits and allows for bonding.
"It reduces time you're spending packing lunches, it's quality time you're spending together, and you're modelling healthy eating behaviours, so they feel like they're participating and are more likely to eat what you're offering them and they feel helpful," said Cohen.
