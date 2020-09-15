MONTREAL -- After negotiating for months with Quebec for the renewal of its collective agreement, the FIQ is launching an advertising campaign that risks making the Legault government cringe.

Its slogan is "health care is in agony; we are the solution" (Les Soins de Sante sont a l'Agonie. Nous Sommes la Solution.)

#COVID19 met en évidence le piètre état du #rsss et les conséquences désastreuses des mauvais choix politiques faits depuis plusieurs années. �� Heureusement, des solutions porteuses, les professionnelles en soins en ont! #négo2020 #polqc #assnat #syndqchttps://t.co/IeUZixFDEd — FIQ Santé (@FIQSante) September 15, 2020

Union (Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé, FIQ) president Nancy Bédard said she is aware of the weight of the slogan particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she said that this is the reality on the ground and that we must stop repeating: "everything is not so bad."

Far from improving, nurse fatigue has worsened with the ministerial decrees, which have made it possible to limit vacations this summer and to impose staff transfers since the start of the health crisis, said Bedard.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.