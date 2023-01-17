Nurses at Montreal hospital threaten to mass quit over excessive overtime
About 100 nurses at the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital in Montreal are threatening to quit and signed a petition calling for their manager's immediate resignation for imposing mandatory overtime requirements on staff.
The Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital emergency department reopened at 8 a.m. Tuesday after authorities asked the public to avoid using it overnight Monday during a demonstration by emergency room nurses.
ER nurse Amelie Richard started her shift at midnight after her colleagues on the evening shift completed the sit-in.
She worked three 16-hour days in the space of four days the prior weekend, and spoke about what that feels like.
"Sometimes I just don't see the end," she said. "I think we're going to continue this always, when I think it's not a solution. I think we need to do something."
Richard said if the hospital wants to hire staff to make up its chronic labour shortage, it needs to show that it's a good place to work where health-care staff can do their jobs.
"I don't have kids, but I have a lot of colleagues that have family and have kids, and I don't know how they live like this," she said.
The nurses union (FIQ) spokesperson Sonia Djelidi said that the union began meeting with the health and social services board that runs the hospital (CIUSSS-EIM) Tuesday morning.
The board said on Monday to avoid the emergency room at the hospital overnight due to the "exceptional situation."
She added that the Quebec Ministry of Health has not contacted the union yet.
Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that he met with the board head on Monday to discuss the situation.
He called it "untenable."
He promised an update on Tuesday.
According to the ER monitoring site Index Sante, the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital is operating at 115 per cent capacity, one of 15 Montreal hospitals above 100 per cent capacity.
The situation, Richard said, would go from bad to destruction if 100 to 150 nurses decided to leave the hospital for good.
"We're going to fall," she said. "It would be a disaster."
LIBERAL CRITIC BLAMES CAQ FOR 'INCOMPETENCE'
Liberal MNA for Pontiac, André Fortin, is blasting Dube and the CAQ government for their management of the crisis at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, which he says reflects the CAQ’s “incompetence” in health care.
"After five years of the CAQ government, not only has the emergency room situation not improved, but our health-care system is cracking all over. This is an abject failure on the part of the minister and a crisis of leadership, as he refuses to get directly involved when problems arise," he said in a statement released Tuesday morning.
According to the official opposition health critic, "the closure of the Maisonneuve-Rosemont emergency room was foreseeable for months and is another demonstration of the CAQ's ineffectiveness" especially since Dube "refused to hear the nurses' call for help and to act before the crisis broke out," he said.
- With files from The Canadian Press
