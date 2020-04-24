MONTREAL -- Healthcare workers who have recovered from COVID-19 said they're finding it difficult to return to work, even as Quebec suffers through a shortage of frontline staff.

Registered nurse Carlo Mesiano was working at a long-term facility in Lasalle when he contracted the virus earlier this month. Mesiano was briefly hospitalized and then quarantined for two weeks. He said he's now COVID-free and willing to work but has been unable to get the tests necessary to do due to being symptom-free.

“What's been happening all week is you have to call this number or that number,” he said.

Mesiano was finally told he would be able to get a test, but only in eight days. After CTV News reported his story, he said he received a call saying he would move up the list and have his test on Saturday.

“I want to get back there to lend a hand to my colleagues,” he said.

On Thursday, Premier Francois Legault said the province was missing almost 10,000 healthcare workers. The impact of those losses has been mostly felt in seniors' homes and long-term care facilities, many of which have become COVID-19 hotbeds.

Ann Leblanc, whose sister Madeleine lives at the Grace Dart Extended Care facility said her sister told her only one nurse was on duty on Thursday night. Sixty-five residents at Grace Dart have tested positive for COVID-19, with one dying after contracting the virus.

“She called me crying, she was in a lot of pain and they were so understaffed she couldn't get anyone to give her fresh water and her colostomy bag was full,” said Leblanc.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said she would look into the lack of testing for workers who want to return to healthcare facilities.