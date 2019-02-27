

CTV Montreal





Specialized nurses in Quebec are getting ready to use their skills to the best of their abilities.

In the months to come nurse practitioners in this province will have more autonomy and will be able to diagnose and treat six common health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and asthma.

The shift in power comes after the College of Physicians, following years of resistance, agreed to allow the highly-trained nurses to carry out the functions for which they have been educated.

Nurse practitioners in other provinces have already been performing those duties and Claudie Rossy is glad the day has finally come she can do the same here.

"We were trained to do this, we are competent, and we have the expertise. You have to remember that just like doctors we are accountable, and responsible for the acts that we perform, and for the decisions that we take, just like other medical specialists," said Rossy.

The province has been pushing the College of Physicians to permit nurse practitioners to have more authority in order to streamline services and reduce wait times for patients.

Former Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said during his term in office the College agreed to allow nurse practitioners to begin treatment and prescribe medications for certain conditions, as long as a doctor followed up within 30 days.

Less than a year later the College has decided that a confirmation visit with a doctor is no longer necessary.

There are roughly 500 nurse practitioners in Quebec.