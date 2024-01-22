MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Nun found dead on an outdoor balcony in Quebec City

    Quebec City police (SPVQ) car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec City police (SPVQ) car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    A nun who is a member of the Sisters of Charity of Quebec was found dead on an outside balcony of the congregation's general residence, located on Guillaume-Le Pelletier Street in the Beauport borough of Quebec City.

    Police received the call at around 9 a.m.

    Her sisters, noticing her unusual absence from morning mass, discovered her on one of the balconies of the residence, where she liked to get some fresh air.

    According to Quebec City police (SPVQ), the woman in her 70s died after feeling unwell. No investigation has been launched, as there is no indication of foul play.

    The case has been handed over to the coroner, who will carry out an autopsy.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 22, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows

    Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News