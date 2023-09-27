Number of workers leaving Quebec public service jobs 'not so bad': Lebel

Departures from Quebec's public service are much lower than appear at first glance, according to Sonia LeBel, president of the treasury board.

Reports from various ministries and agencies, tabled Tuesday in the national assembly and reported by Radio-Canada, point to an increase in the number of voluntary departures.

At the education ministry for example, 18.5 per cent of employees have left their jobs voluntarily, compared with 11.9 per cent in 2020-2021.

At the health ministry, the rate climbed to 16.26 per cent, compared with 12.32 per cent two years ago, according to these reports.

Questioned on the subject on Wednesday by Québec Solidaire MNA Christine Labrie, the minister responsible for government administration pointed out that "there are only 3 per cent to 5 per cent actual departures" from the Quebec public service.

"So, in a world of labour shortages where all employers in Quebec and around the world are facing retention challenges, I consider that 3 per cent is not so bad," Minister LeBel replied.

Many of these voluntary departures are in fact retirements and transfers, she pointed out, to explain proportions like 15 per cent or 16 per cent.

"Listen, there are significant rates of departures in several ministries, then we also see it in the rest of our public services throughout Quebec, people are leaving. People are leaving. It's written in black and white in the annual reports, it's mentioned that resignations are part of the problem. We're not able to retain people with the conditions we're offering, that's a fact," criticized Labrie.

The minister said she takes the matter seriously and is seeking to remain an attractive employer, notably through the current negotiation of collective agreements with the unions.

"We're not standing idly by, and we're working hard to find solutions to retain these people, both in the new labour force policy we'll be tabling soon and in the negotiations that are underway," said the minister.

The main unions involved, the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) and the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ), have been complaining for years about problems attracting and retaining staff, which they attribute to their working conditions.

They claim that many of the positions advertised are not being filled, and that the private sector, the federal public service and the municipal sector offer better conditions.

Collective agreements for the public and parapublic sectors expired on March 31.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 27, 2023.