Number of women in Quebec construction industry rise, but still less than 4 per cent

The number of women in the construction industry continues to rise, reaching a peak of 7,470 in 2023, 250 more than the previous year.

While that number may seem impressive at first glance, it represents only 3.8 per cent of the industry's total workforce, reported Quebec’s construction commission Commission (CCQ) on Friday.

"We're close to the Canadian average, which is 3.9 per cent. This has always been a challenge for us. We used to be significantly behind the Canadian average," said Audrey Murray, president and CEO of the CCQ, in an interview on International Women's Day.

"Of course we need to do more. And everyone is concerned by this: the CCQ, unions and construction companies alike. In fact, the good news is that I think everyone recognizes that we need to do more."

Last year, 4,460 construction companies, or 16.2 per cent, hired women.

Among these female construction workers were 1,820 painters, 1,390 carpenters and 1,390 unskilled workers.

Trades in which women accounted for at least 10 per cent included painter, insulator, plasterer and surveyor.

Although more women are entering the industry, they are known to leave in higher proportions than men. Murray cites a five-year dropout rate of 30 per cent for men and 50 per cent for women.

"We have documented the factors that lead to drop-out. What's difficult for women? Firstly, the work climate; secondly, work-life balance; and thirdly, the difficult working conditions," said Murray.

As far as the work climate is concerned, Murray senses “a real willingness to work on it” on the part of all industry players.

As part of its next Equal Opportunity Program, the CCQ will be launching a survey of female workers still active in the industry, those who have left in the last five years, and companies.

"What helped them? What didn't? What made it difficult?" said Murray.

The Commission had set itself the goal of reaching 4.5 per cent women by 2024, but the target will be hard to meet, given the slowdown in the residential construction sector, for example.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2024.