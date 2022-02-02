Hospitalizations are dropping among every age group of Quebecers except children under 10, say health officials.

An while the Omicron wave continues to decrease from its peak, that decrease is slowing from its rate a week ago -- meaning numbers are slightly less promising than they were, though the wave is not back on the rise overall.

That's to be expected as rules ease, however, he said, acknowledging there could be an overall rise in hospitalizations again as people's social contacts increase.

"We're staying optimistic," said interim public health chief Dr. Luc Boileau in a Wednesday press conference, but caution is still needed to protect the "delicate" health system.

He agreed that another warning sign authorities are watching is children's hospitalizations, saying the number of kids under 12 arriving at emergency rooms with COVID-19 has slightly increased in recent days.

The next two weeks will be key, Boileau said, adding some clarifications around the current rules. For example, all students returning to sports should wear a mask at all times while playing the sport, he said.

For children under 10, "it's not mandatory to wear those masks, but it's a strong medical recommendation coming from me and all my colleagues in the domain of public health and paediatrics," he said.

"We need to encourage the kids to use [masks] to protect themselves and to protect... their brothers, sisters, parents, grandparents."

Children have now been back in school for two weeks. For children under 10, the hospitalization numbers are considered to be stable, but not dropping, said Michèle de Guise, the interim director of Quebec health agency INESSS.

On Tuesday, nine children under five were newly admitted to hospital, according to the daily statistical update.

In the last 28 days, there have been 197 kids in that age group admitted to hospital. There are currently no children under five in intensive care.

There were also, as of Friday, more than 47,000 Quebec schoolchildren absent from class because they have COVID-19 or need to self-isolate, according to provincial statistics. That represents about 3.5 per cent of all students.

There are also 2,362 teachers absent due to the virus, or 1.74 per cent of all Quebec teachers. Another 2,176 other school staff members are absent.

The province has begun publishing these stats regularly, though not on a daily basis.

Under current rules, Quebec classrooms will only be fully shut, going online, when 60 per cent of their students are absent with the virus. There are 118 classes currently in that situation.

Of the 47,702 total of students absent, about 32,000 are primary-school students and about 14,500 are in secondary schools.

Of all age groups, Quebec children aged five to 11 also have the lowest vaccination rates, by far, with only 63 per cent of them already given a first dose.

For all Quebecers, Boileau stressed, it's very important to get a third dose, as the data continues to show that the severity of a COVID-19 infection is generally lessened by far for those who have a booster.

This is a developing story that will be updated.