MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Number of newly licensed Quebec nurses reaches 10-year low

    The number of new nursing licences issued in Quebec has reached a 10-year low. The latest workforce report from the professional order that regulates nursing in the province shows it granted 2,864 licenses between April 2022 and March 2023. A health-care worker is shown outside a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, July 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes The number of new nursing licences issued in Quebec has reached a 10-year low. The latest workforce report from the professional order that regulates nursing in the province shows it granted 2,864 licenses between April 2022 and March 2023. A health-care worker is shown outside a hospital in Montreal, Thursday, July 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    The number of new nursing licences issued in Quebec has reached a 10-year low as the province struggles to staff its medical facilities.

    The professional order that regulates nursing in the province says it granted 2,864 licences between April 2022 and March 2023.

    That's compared to 3,565 new licences during the same 12-month period a year before.

    The Ordre des infirmieres et infirmiers du Quebec says it counted 83,418 members in March 2023, yet only 92.6 per cent of them were employed in the province, the lowest proportion in the last 10 years.

    The workforce data, published Thursday, lands amid a contentious labour dispute between Quebec and its largest nurses union and as health-care facilities contend with staffing shortages.

    Quebec's statistics agency says nursing was one of the most in-demand professions in the third quarter of 2023, with more than 10,400 vacant jobs for registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses.

    - The report by The Canadian Press was first published on Jan. 12, 2024
     

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?

    From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News