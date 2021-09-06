MONTREAL -- Quebec has 530 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the province's health ministry.

There have been 393,340 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Santé-Québec says 419 of the 530 new cases are people who are not vaccinated or received a first dose less than 14 days ago.

The average number of new cases over the last seven days is now 648.

As of Sunday, Quebec was reporting 778 new cases, the highest since May 19.

There were no new reported deaths on Monday, a total of 11,193.

However, there was a jump in the number of people hospitalized, from 149 to 160.

There are also 64 people in intensive care, eight more than the previous day.

The number of active outbreaks has increased from 303 to 307.

On Twitter, Health Minister Christian Dubé again stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

Hier, on a enregistré 530 cas de COVID, dont 419 personnes non adéquatement vaccinées. Et 23 personnes de plus sont entrées à l’hôpital, dont 20 non vaccinées, avec une hausse importante aux soins intensifs.



Les chiffres parlent d’eux-mêmes : la vaccination nous protège. https://t.co/VoWm4R6lUE pic.twitter.com/lYWRRdtXC0 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) September 6, 2021

"There were 530 cases of COVID-19 yesterday, including 419 people who were not adequately vaccinated," tweeted the minister. "And 23 more people were admitted to hospital, 20 of whom were not vaccinated, causing a significant increase in intensive care units. The numbers speak for themselves: vaccination protects us."

Authorities also reported that 12,066 doses of vaccine, including 8,068 second doses, were administered in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 12.5 million.

The percentage of people aged 12 years and older who received a first dose remains at 87 per cent with 81 per cent of the eligible Quebec population having received both.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 6, 2021.