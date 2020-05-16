MONTREAL -- Montreal, the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis in Canada, announced Saturday that 21,410 people have contracted the virus on the island and 2,234 have died.

The east (6,522) and north (5,268) health and social services bodies have absorbed more than half of the cases with 65 per cent of the patients.

There are 151 public retirement homes and long-term care facilities with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

Of those who have died, 1,643 (74 per cent) were over 80 years old.

On Friday, Mayor Valerie Plante announced that 300 kilometres of new, temporary pedestrian and bike paths will be introduced this June.

The City of Montreal is also planning to free up hundreds of thousands of square feet of public space so businesses can operate safely once shoppers visit stores.

Certain boroughs will also be issuing permits for larger terraces to allow for physical distancing.