MONTREAL -- The number of active COVID-19 cases in Laval currently stands at 614, a drop of 35 from the day before, according to the data from the regional health authority.

The death toll for Laval stands stable at 718.

Over the last day, 46 positive test results have come in, bringing the total of number of positive cases to 10,428 since the start of the pandemic.

Among those infected with the virus, 14 are hospitalized, with three of those in intensive care. Thirty-one health workers are absent from work due to the virus.

Laval-des-Rapides is the most affected portion of the city with 223 cases and an infection rate of 280 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

That's followed by Chomedey, where there are 215 confirmed cases over the same period.