MONTREAL -- The big day is right around the corner.

The polls for 2021's federal election will close Monday, Sept. 20.

If you're a Quebecer who's planning on voting Monday, you should make your way to the polling station indicated on the voter ID card that was mailed to you.

Be sure to bring ID and proof of address, and expect longer wait times due to social distancing.

If you didn't receive a voter ID card in the mail, you can register online at elections.ca and print it out.

The polls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A FINAL DAY OF CAMPAIGNING

Soon, Quebec's new party leaders will be revealed. With little time to spare, candidates in every borough spent Sunday squeezing in as much campaigning as possible.

CTV News spoke with candidates for Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie on election day eve.

The borough has been NDP since the Orange Wave in 2011. But before that, it was a Bloc Québécois stronghold.

NDP candidate Alexandre Boulerice — the only Quebecer left from the Wave — spent the day meeting voters.

He said he knows how crucial these last moments are for his campaign.

"We have to work every hour, every minute until the last possible minute we can reach voters," he said.

But the Bloc is looking to take back the riding. It's decided a youth movement is the key to success — an approach reflected in the candidate for Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, 21-year-old Shophika Vaithyanathasarma.

"We have [a] place for new ideas and new people and that’s what I want to present," she said.

Liberals are also elbowing their way into the borough with the hopes of adding to their Montreal fortress, but pollsters say it's the NDP who are the frontrunners.

Along with the rest of Quebec, candidates will have their answers tomorrow.