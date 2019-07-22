Featured Video
Novillo leaves Impact after contract terminated
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 22, 2019 2:50PM EDT
The Montreal Impact and Harry Novillo have agreed to mutually terminate the midfielder's contract.
The 27-year-old Novillo appeared in 11 games, including five starts, in his first MLS season, recording one goal and two assists.
Novillo did not see the field in either of the Impact's past two games.
Novillo signed with the Impact in December after a season with Johor Darul Ta'zim FC in Malaysia. Impact coach Remi Garde also coached Novillo with Lyon in France.
