Novabus employees embark on unlimited strike

Some 300 workers with city bus manufacturer Novabus are on strike as of Friday morning.

The Unifor union members had voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate on May 26.

They had already been on strike for three days before launching this unlimited strike.

Wages are at the heart of the dispute, with union members insisting increases need to take into account rising inflation.

The Novabus plant is located in Saint-François-du-Lac.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 3, 2022.