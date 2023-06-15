Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery may remain closed for Father's Day

With Father's Day quickly approaching, anxiety is rising among many family members who may be unable to visit grave sites at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery on Sunday.

Amid an ongoing labour dispute between workers at the cemetery and management, the gates seem destined to remain shut this weekend.

An advisory on the cemetery's site said as much, adding that "cremation and crypt burial services remain available by appointment for bereaved families."

The cemetery opened exceptionally for Mother's Day in May.

Groundskeepers have been without a collective agreement since 2018, while office workers haven't had a contract since 2017.

Union members told CTV News that there were talks through the night and into the early morning on Thursday.

Labour Minister Jean Boulet said on Twitter that there was "excellent development" and that the parties have agreed to the recommendation of the chief conciliator.

"Congratulations to the parties!" he wrote. "There will be a vote of the members of the trade union party affiliated with the CSN."

Excellent développement au Cimetière Notre-Dame-des-Neiges. Les parties ont convenu de favoriser la recommandation du conciliateur-chef du #MTRAV. Félicitations aux parties ! Il y aura un vote des membres de la partie syndicale affiliée à la @laCSN. — Jean Boulet (@JeanBoulet10) June 15, 2023

This is a developing story that will be updated.