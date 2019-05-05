

The Canadian Press





Montrealers will gather for music and to raise money to rebuild Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral on Sunday night.

The concert will be held at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

A fire gutted the famed UNESCO World Heritage Site, including basilica organist Pierre Grandmaison. Grandmaison, who is organizing the concert, gave three concerts at the Paris cathedral, including one as recently as Feb. 2.

He said the famed church played an influential role in his career, dating back to his visits while studying in Paris.

The concert’s proceeds will go to the Quebec Solidarity Fund for the Reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Tickets are $35 at the door or $30 in advance.

Former Quebec Premier Pierre Marc Johnson and French Consul General Catherine Feuillet have both said they will attend.