

CTV Montreal





Some notable Montrealers put on their finest green attire for the St. Patrick’s Society luncheon on Friday, days ahead of the popular annual parade.

Among those present for the lunch were former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney and former Quebec premier Jean Charest, who are both of Irish heritage. Also in attendance was former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre.

Charest said his speech at the lunch would focus on how events like St. Patrick’s Day illustrate the importance of immigration to Quebec and Canadian culture.

"The example of the Irish and French-Canadians co-existing should be an example that inspires us in the future," he said. "I want to say a little word about the fact our society seems to be consumed by identity politics. We're going into an election campaign in Quebec and I'm hoping these identity politics are not going to rear their ugly head again."

On Sunday, the city will be home to the 195th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. This year, the parade will take a slightly different route due to construction on Ste. Catherine St. The parade will begin at noon at the corner of Mackay and Rene-Levesque and will travel east along De Maisonneuve, coming to an end at City-Councillors.

Organizers said they expect around 400,000 people to come out for the parade and warned that due to numerous road closures over the weekend, attendees would be well-advised to take public transport.