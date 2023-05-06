'Not welcome:' Quebec group sends telegram to King Charles III on coronation day

A Quebec pro-sovereignty group sent a terse message to King Charles III on the morning of his coronation.

In a telegram sent to Buckingham Palace in London, the Société Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montréal (SSJB) recounted the painful history of francophone Quebecers and said the King was "not welcome" in the province.

The message read:

Archaic monarchical system calls for archaic means of communication --British Crown hanged patriots -- Ordered assimilation of francophones -- Allowed constitution without signature of Quebec -- Nothing personal --But King Charles III not welcome in Quebec -- Power to the people of Quebec -- For St. John the Baptist Society of Montreal founded in 1834 by patriots, British monarchy is 'stop' [sic].

In a press release, the SSJB argued most Quebecers "do not recognize themselves" in the British monarchy.

"By this symbolic action, we want to underline, as an organization emanating from the Quebec people, that the monarchy has no place in Quebec. The coronation of Charles III represents nothing but oppression for us," the release reads.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation occurred Saturday afternoon at Westminster Abbey.