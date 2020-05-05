'Not much left' of Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu restaurant following two fires in one week
A restaurant in Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu went up in flames twice in one week / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- A restaurant in a town about an hour northeast of Montreal was up in flames for the second time in a week on Monday night.
Police are calling events at Resto Pub le Patriote in Saint-Denis-Sur-Richelieu suspicious.
“There’s not much left to the building, following a second fire,” said Quebec provincial police spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp.
Between 15 and 20 firefighters were called to the scene at 10:30 p.m. on Monday night and spent about four hours taming the flames.
“It was a pretty significant fire,” said Saint-Denis fire chief Robert Phaneuf. “It’s the second time in a week.”
The investigation has been turned over to the Sûreté du Québec.