Not many forest fires in Quebec so far this year

While many parts of Canada are being hit by severe forest fires, especially in the west, little damage has been done so far to Quebec's forests.

The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) reports there are currently two active forest fires in Quebec, which has the largest territory among Canadian provinces.

Both are burning in small areas in the northwest Jamésie region and are under control.

So far this year, there have been 293 forest fires in Quebec, compared to a 10-year average of 344 at the same time.

About 227 hectares of forest have been affected by fire this year; the average for the last ten years at this time was 18,708 hectares.

Despite this, SOPFEU reiterates that each year in Quebec, approximately 80 fires are caused by discarded smoking materials.

In hot and dry weather, a cigarette butt can quickly start a fire and, with a bit of wind, set a forest on fire.

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, SOPFEU forest firefighters have identified 63 fires whose probable cause was a smoker's item.

Meanwhile, firefighters in western Canada have continued to battle fires in recent weeks.

In British Columbia, properties have been destroyed, blocking public access to certain areas.

In the Yukon, authorities are reporting unprecedented wildfire activity with 200 active fires.

The high heat has sparked 45 fires in Manitoba, according to officials, who say the largest is near the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

SOPFEU reports that many of the forest fires in western Canada are producing large plumes of smoke that can travel thousands of kilometres.

Tuesday, smoke was noticeable in Abitibi-Témiscamingue and on the north shore, but there is no cause for concern.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 21, 2022.