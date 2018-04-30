Name of the event. NOS WEEKENDS KNOWLTON

Date, Time & Address of the event - May 25, 26, 27, 2018 -- Theatre Lac-Brome, 9 Mont Echo, Lac-Brome, QC J0E 1V0. Map.

A short description of the eventA mini-festival with packed shows during an unforgettable weekend to spend with family and friends. Enjoy cultural diversity and a community party atmosphere. Twenty-one shows, 14 of which are free. Shows for all ages including children Come see Dalida, Edith Piaf, and Janice Joplin come to life. Listen to Florence K and her trio and see local artistic talent during the Pique-nique culturel Knowlton show. Activities and shows for children and a whirlwind of free entertainment offered on the grounds of the theatre over the entire weekend. Don’t miss any of it! Production by 5inco Art in Movemen, Artistic Director and Producer, Uriel Arreguin.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information– Theatre Lac-Brome | Phone Number: 450-242-2270 | Email: info@theatrelacbrome.ca |