Northwestern Quebec: More firefighting, showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

There were 143 active wildfires in Quebec Thursday morning, including 73 in northern areas. Of the total fires, only three are considered out of control, according to Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU).

But the agency notes that intensity has increased among some fires that are currently considered contained.

Fire suppression efforts are concentrated in northwestern Quebec, in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Senneterre, Normétal, Chibougamau, Mistissini, Louvicourt, Lac Simon and Obedjiwan regions.

Environment Canada predicts showers and possible thunderstorms in northwestern Quebec Thursday.

In Chibougamau, conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A forest access ban on government-owned land and the closure of logging roads were still in force on Thursday in certain sectors of the Nord-du-Québec, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Haute-Mauricie, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Côte-Nord regions.

In northwestern Quebec, a ban on open fires in or near wooded areas remains in force, as well as restrictions on working in the forest.

On Wednesday, SOPFEU reported that 1,343 forest firefighters, auxiliary firefighters, and more than 200 military personnel were attending to various fires, in addition to 122 regular SOPFEU employees.

Firefighters from New Brunswick, Yukon, the U.S., France and South Korea also took part in the operations.