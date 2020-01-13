QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's former deputy premier Nathalie Normandeau will need to be at the Quebec City courthouse Monday as lawyers iron out details on a hearing on her motion for a stay of proceedings.

Last week, she filed a motion to the court to stay the proceedings against her under the Supreme Court's landmark Jordan ruling regarding unreasonable court delays.

In an open letter to the media, Normandeau said she was arrested almost four years ago and she has yet to be given a trial date. She does not expect one until late 2020.

Normandeau says these are 'cruel and inhuman' delays which confine her to 'an untenable personal and professional situation,' all the more since, she claims, in the meantime, she's a victim of a trial in the public spotlight.

The 51-year-old former MNA and cabinet minister was arrested in connection with an investigation into the granting of political funding in exchange for public contracts. She is facing trial on three corruption-related charges, including breach of trust and municipal corruption. Several charges were laid against her, but many were dropped last August.



- With files from The Canadian Press